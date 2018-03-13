‘The Flash’: Iris Gets Barry’s Powers in “Run Iris, Run” Clip

The CW has released a new clip from “Run Iris, Run”, tonight’s episode of The Flash.

The scene shows Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) testing out her newfound speed powers in the Speed Lab, to the surprise of Team Flash. As Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) explains, everything that made Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) into a speedster has now transferred over to Iris, and there’s no easy way to reverse it just yet.

As Team Flash realizes, Matthew Kim/Melting Pot (Leonardo Nam) has the ability to switch people’s DNA, which is how Barry and Iris got into this predicament. Team Flash decides they need to try to get to Matthew as soon as possible, and possibly use his powers to reverse DeVoe’s various pieces of metahuman DNA.

The Flash fans have been looking forward to “Run Iris, Run” for several weeks now, especially after the first look at Iris in her speedster costume. Putting Barry and Iris into this sort of switcheroo is certainly interesting, especially considering the ways it’s previously been handled in superhero fiction. Most notably, in Grant Morrison’s acclaimed All-Star Superman, the Man of Steel gave Lois Lane a serum that would make her “super” for a day, so that she could experience life from his perspective.

You can check out the official synopsis for “Run Iris, Run” below.

Team Flash confronts a new bus meta, Matthew AKA Melting Pot (guest star Leonardo Nam), with the ability to swap people’s DNA. During a battle with Team Flash, Matthew transfers Barry’s (Grant Gustin) super speed to Iris (Candice Patton).

Now, with a new threat unleashed on Central City, Barry must act as the team leader while Iris takes on the mantle of superhero speedster in order to defeat their new foe.

Harry Jierjian directed the episode written by Eric Wallace.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.