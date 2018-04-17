‘The Flash’: Harry Has a New Plan to Defeat DeVoe in “Lose Yourself” Clip

The CW has released a new clip for “Lose Yourself”, tonight’s episode of The Flash.

The episode will see Team Flash going after the last of the “bus metas” — Edwin Gauss (Arturo Del Puerto), also known as the DC Comics villain Folded Man. However, that’s not the only challenge the team will face. They are still trying to find a way to defeat Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker and, from the looks of things in the video above, they have a new tool at their disposal courtesy Harry (Tom Cavanagh) and his Thinking Cap.

In the scene, Harry demonstrates his Sonic Scepter — and yes, as Caitlin points out it is a type of tuning fork. The device is the best hope Team Flash has for defeating DeVoe, and Harry also has an idea about how to bring the fight to The Thinker’s pocket dimensional lair. It seems like things might just be starting to sort of look up for Barry (Grant Gustin).

But even with Team Flash potentially having their best tool yet, there is still something decidedly off with Harry. Over the past few episodes we’ve seen the Earth-2 scientist become increasingly obsessed with defeating DeVoe and last week, viewers were left stunned when the episode “Null and Annoyed” closed out with Harry going into the secret lair originally built by the evil Wells!Thawne back in season one. There, Harry plugged up the Thinking Cap and then activated the AI Gideon (not the same one from Legends of Tomorrow) who remarked that it had been a very long time since they’d last spoken.

This reveal has left fans wondering what is going on with Harry and seeing him grow even further obsessed with the capabilities of his Thinking Cap may signal that something is very wrong with the fan-favorite character. It’s something that Carlos Valdes, who plays Cisco on the series, has said will have surprising ramifications.

“The biggest secret weapon that Team Flash has at the moment is the Thinking Cap,” Valdes told Entertainment Weekly recently. “It seems to be the next logical step in taking down DeVoe is to match his intelligence. However, that situation starts to get complicated. Harry starts to get ahead of himself and some dark secrets come out that definitely complicate his relationship to the team, especially his relationship to Cisco.”

You can view the synopsis for “Lose Yourself” below.

RALPH CONSIDERS CROSSING A LINE TO DEFEAT THE THINKER — When Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash find a way to enter The Thinker’s lair, Ralph (guest star Hartley Sawyer) considers crossing a dangerous line to defeat DeVoe.

Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) is concerned by Harry’s (Tom Cavanagh) recent behavior. Hanelle Culpepper directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Lose Yourself” will air on April 17th.