‘The Flash’ Midseason Finale Deleted Scene Reveals Hilarious Honeymoon Interruption

The CW has released a deleted scene from “Don’t Run”, tonight’s midseason finale of The Flash.

The clip sees Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer) attempting to sit back and relax in S.T.A.R. Labs. While attempting to queue up Stranger Things on Netflix, he accidentally engages a “Level 11” alarm, prompting Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Iris West Allen (Candice Patton) to speed back from their honeymoon in Bali.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Considering the fact that their previous attempts at enjoying their nuptials were interrupted by Nazis, Barry and Iris don’t respond too warmly to Ralph accidentally sounding the alarm. Iris remarks that she had finally gotten a chance to be relaxing, while Barry points out how difficult it was for him to run in flip flops.

While this scene is hilarious, it isn’t too hard to see why it didn’t make it into tonight’s packed midseason finale. The episode will see Barry being kidnapped by Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker (Neil Sandilands), who will apparently give Barry quite a test – and possibly endanger members of Team Flash in the process.

The episode will also follow the return of Amunet Black (Katee Sackhoff), who first made her debut in this season’s “Girls Night Out” episode. Judging by the episode’s photos, Amunet will task her former employee Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) with performing some sort of surgery, which appears to involve new arrival Dominic Lanse/Brainstorm (Kendrick Sampson).

How will Team Flash deal with all of these new challenges? Do Barry and Iris actually get to celebrate their honeymoon? And does Ralph catch up on Stranger Things 2? Fans will have to tune in tonight to find out.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.