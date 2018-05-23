6 Comics to Read After ‘The Flash’s Fourth Season

The Enlightenment is here, Flash fans, but it turns out it wasn’t the world that needed to be mind jacked and all technology made useless for that to happen.

After twenty-three weeks of trying to figure out The Thinker’s next move, various twists, turns, a new team member and absolutely heartbreaking moments, The Flash‘s fifth season has officially come to an end and while things didn’t quite go according to The Thinker’s master plan, Team Flash had to deal with a couple of changes and one big surprise themselves.

Now, with several months between now and the show’s return this fall, fans will probably be looking for something to fill The Flash void. Fortunately, we have a few suggestions for comic books and comic series that will help pass the time all while keeping with the same vibe of the season or helping you get ready for the next one. We’ve even offered a selection to help you get excited about next season’s Arrowverse crossover. In case you haven’t heard, Batwoman is coming The CW multiverse and will make her debut in the crossover. We thought you might like an introduction to Kate Kane while you wait for the fall, too.

Want to know what to read between now and The Flash‘s return this fall? Look no further! Read on for our recommendations on what to check out after The Flash‘s fourth season.

‘The Flash’ Vol 2 #114

We’ll start off with the biggest thing to come out of the finale. The Mystery Girl who has popped up off and on most of the season? Turns out she’s Nora Allen, Barry and Iris’ daughter from the future.

In comics, Barry and Iris do in fact have a daughter, except her name is Dawn Allen and she’s also has a brother, Don. The pair make up the heroic Tornado Twins and reside in the 30th century which is where Barry went after “Trial of The Flash” in comics. While we don’t know what direction the show is going to go with Nora or what her story is, fans are no doubt going to be interested in knowing more about Barry and Iris’ comic book daughter, which is why we’re suggesting The Flash Vol. 2 #114. In the issue, Wally West ends up in the 30th century where he meets Dawn and Don and encourages them to use their powers. It’s a cool story.

Prez #1 (2015)

Just trust us on this one.

Prez takes place in 2036 and follows Beth Ross, a teenage fast food employee who ends up elected President of the United States via Twitter when an embarrassing video goes viral. The first teenage president quickly discovers that there’s more to the job than she thought, especially when considering how invasive technology and corporations are within her society.

The story, while a DC book, is set entirely outside of the DC mythos which gives it kind of an indie feel. The satire of the series also has a lot in common with Season 4 of The Flash especially in that it depicts a futuristic world that is essentially DeVoe’s worst nightmare.

It’s a heartwarming story, but it’s also hilarious. There’s even an “End-Of-Life Bear” named Carl. No, we’re not joking.

“I Can’t Believe it’s Not The Justice League”

Featured in JLA: Classified #4-9, “I Can’t Believe It’s Not The Justice League” is a great story arc in general. After all, Booster Gold accidentally sends his entire team to hell in it only for them to escape into a parallel dimension inhabited by their villainous counterparts. But if you’re needing a Ralph Dibny fix after tonight — and you just might since Elongated Man was revealed to not be dead after all tonight — this arc is a great one for that.

Noble Causes

The idea of family played a large role in tonight’s finale and that’s why we’re suggesting Noble Causes.

The series follows the Nobles, a wealthy family of superheroes in the Image Comics universe. The storis in the series are less about the family fighting bad guys and more about their personal lives, a balance that feels a bit like this season on The Flash in that the drama was as much about seeing Team Flash grown and develop individually as it was about DeVoe.

‘The Flash’ Vol. 2 #170

Ahead of tonight’s finale, The Flash producer Todd Helbing confirmed that next season’s villain would, like The Thinker, not be a speedster. That’s the only hint we got, but while Flash has several non-speedster villains in comics, the series has already used many of them in various capacities and storie. That, in our thinking, narrows down who might be next season’s villain — especially since it rules out the return of Reverse Flash. So who could it be? We don’t know, but one villain we do know isn’t a speedster and is a significant villain for Flash in the comics is Cicada. After all, with the team having managed to get Ralph back a villain whose purpose is to kill everyone The Flash has ever saved would make for major emotional stakes next season. He first appears in The Flash Vol. 2 #170 so we know we’ll be checking that one out for sure.

‘Batwoman: Elegy’

Batwoman is coming to the Arrowverse, but if you aren’t familiar with Kate Kane, Batwoman: Elegy is a good place to start. The arc brings the modern incarnation of Batwoman into focus as a regular feature character in Detective Comics following Batman’s seeming death in Final Crisis. In the arc, Batwoman battles an insane villain known as Alice who sees her life as a fairy tale — and everyone else as expendable. Batwoman has to stop Alice before she unleashes a toxic cloud of death over Gotham City but it turns out that there is much more to Alice than meets the eye.

The Flash will return to Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW this fall.