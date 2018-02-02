Kevin Smith Teases Danny Trejo’s ‘The Flash’ Return With New BTS Photo

Kevin Smith is currently back in the director’s chair for another episode of The Flash, and it looks like he’s bringing a fan-favorite guest star along with him.

Smith recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo on his Instagram account, which shows him alongside Danny Trejo and The Flash star Carlos Valdes. You can check it out below.

As fans will remember, Trejo made his The Flash debut earlier this season, playing the inter-dimensional bounty hunter (and disgruntled father of Jessica Camacho’s Gypsy) Breacher. His appearance on the hit The CW series caught fans by surprise, coupled by his almost-comical disapproval of Valdes’ character, Cisco Ramon/Vibe.

And as it turns out, Trejo’s involvement in the show also led to some nerding out amongst its cast, including his on-screen daughter.

“Oh, I flipped out. [laughs] I geeked out, for sure. I completely geeked out!” Camacho told ComicBook.com about Trejo’s casting late last year. “I have been such a big fan of his for years, and, man. He’s just the coolest. He’s iconic in his badass-dom; I just thought that that was a perfect fit….They couldn’t have nailed it any better.

“And once he showed up, seeing what he brings — it was such a pleasure to work with him, because he brings so much.” Camacho continued. “He strikes fear into anybody who looks at him, but also, because I get to play his daughter, I got to see him be lovey, and he’s just really funny. He’s so many things, so it was such a joy to work with him and to see him fill out and flesh out his character.”

In a way, this set photo provides the first bit of information about the Smith-directed episode, which currently does not have a title. Hopefully as The Flash‘s fourth season trucks on, more news will come to light.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.