‘The Flash’: Grant Gustin Teases New Suit in Season 5

The Scarlet Speedster has worn his fair share of costumes over the years, and it looks like a new one just might be on the way.

During a recent appearance on Glass Half Full with Riker Lynch, The Flash star Grant Gustin was asked how difficult it is to get in and out of his The Flash costume. After quite a bit of hesitation about not wanting to reveal a Season 5 spoiler, Gustin gave the following answer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The suit that I wore for four years, it was easy enough to get into.” Gustin explained. “It was a jacket and pants, and they were leather.”

Depending on how you interpret Gustin’s comments, as well as other evidence about this season, it certainly sounds like Barry Allen could be getting a new suit in Season 5. As fans saw in the show’s San Diego Comic-Con trailer, Barry will finally be getting a version of the Flash ring that he has in the comics, which is brought to him from the future by his daughter Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy). And while set photos have hinted at Barry returning to an older evolution of his suit in some way, there’s a chance there could be the debut of a second suit during the season.

If Barry does end up getting a new suit in Season 5, it’s safe to say that it will be put to good use. In addition to Nora’s arrival (and whatever “big mistakes” she’s bringing along with her), Barry will be dealing with the rise of David Hirsch/Cicada (Chris Klein), an anti-metahuman supervillain armed with a lightning bolt dagger.

“It is nice to have a villain that we can change up what Barry’s obstacle and the team’s obstacles are, and how to take somebody down.” executive producer Todd Helbing told ComicBook.com after the Season 4 finale. “The Thinker, DeVoe, [was] a lot of fun and we certain see the benefits of doing that. Having a meta that isn’t a speedster and the new ways that we can pose challenges for those guys is fun. So I think for next season, it’s certainly not going to be a speedster.”

Are you excited to see Barry Allen get a new suit in The Flash‘s fifth season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.