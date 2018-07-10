‘The Flash’: Danielle Panabaker Tweets Photo From the Set

The fifth season of The Flash just recently began production, and it looks like one of the series’ stars is already celebrating.

Danielle Panabaker, who plays Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost on the hit The CW series, recently shared a photo from the show’s set. As Panabaker points out in the photo’s caption, it will be a little under three months until the series returns to TV screens.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Happy Tuesday from the set of ⁦@CW_TheFlash⁩ ! We’ll be back on your TVs in 3 months! #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/X21ivQcn49 — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) July 10, 2018

As fans will remember, things left off with Team Flash enduring quite a few bombshells, from the death of Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker (Neil Sandilands) to the return of Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer). For Caitlin, a pretty interesting secret came to light, as she learned that she had gotten her metahuman powers long before the particle accelerator explosion, something that could change the nature of the Arrowverse as we know it.

And of course, there was the arrival of Nora Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy), Barry and Iris’ speedster daughter from the future.

“We always like to introduce characters and sort of highlight areas that come from the comics but we don’t want to be beholden exactly to them so we can change the stories as we see fit and tell it for a television show.” executive producer Todd Helbing told ComicBook.com after the Season 4 finale. “With [Nora], it’s the time that she comes from and what she did. She makes this sort of big mistake at the end of the episode — you see the concern of what she’s done, and Barry certainly learned his lessons from time travel, so now it’s going to be interesting to put him on the different side of the problem and see how he can help her fix it.”

“I don’t want to spoil too much of it, obviously.” series star Grant Gustin teased last month. “I don’t know too much either. What I could presume is that we’re going to see… I mean, [Nora is] trapped in our time. I think, we’re probably going to see Barry trying to help her figure out a way to get back to her time. And see Barry and Iris interacting with an adult version of their child. I mean, it’s going to be really cool. We’re gonna see a new speedster, so. Get ready.”

Are you excited to see what happens in The Flash‘s fifth season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.