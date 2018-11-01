‘The Flash’: “All Doll’d Up” Photos Reveal Best Look Yet at Rag Doll

The CW has released new photos for “All Doll’d Up”, the fifth episode of The Flash‘s fifth season.

The episode will pit Team Flash against Peter Merkel/Rag Doll (Troy James), who has been described as “an incredibly emotional damaged criminal who has the power to bend out of shape and fit his whole body into small spaces. As he is enjoying his criminal activities, Team Flash will be challenged by the Rag Doll in shocking ways as his sick plan is revealed.”

James is a contortionist, who has previously acted in The Strain, Channel Zero, and Shadowhunters, and recently appeared on an episode of America’s Got Talent. And judging by these photos, it looks like he is a pretty perfect choice for the role.

In the pages of DC Comics, Merkel is a carnival contortionist who is born with “triple-jointedness”. He eventually uses his skills to hide inside giant rag dolls and rob various stores. Later in life, Merkel became an elderly cult leader, becoming an adversary of Starman and the Justice Society of America. Merkel’s son then adopted the mantle of Rag Doll, appearing in Gail Simone and Dale Eaglesham’s Secret Six team.

The photos also hint at more drama between Nora Allen/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy), Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), which is probably fueled by what we learned in this week’s episode. As it turns out, a future version of Iris actually hides Nora’s powers from her, something that present-day Iris isn’t entirely sure how to process.

“Well, I mean just for me as an actor, it’s always nice to do something new, which is something our show affords each of us.” Patton told ComicBook.com about Iris becoming a mother. “There’s always something interesting and new and different to play with every season. But for Iris, yeah, it’s facing this idea that you’ve got a daughter from the future who has come back to visit you and why? Why would she be back? And the strange thing is that she’s very much in love with her father and she has some tension with her mother which Iris doesn’t really understand or doesn’t really get why.”

You can check out the synopsis for “All Doll’d Up” below!

“BARRY AND IRIS TEAM UP TO STOP A DANGEROUS META NAMED RAG DOLL

Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) lets something slip about the future that devastates Iris (Candice Patton). In an attempt to distract his wife, Barry (Grant Gustin) asks Iris to team up to stop a new meta, Rag Doll (guest star Troy James). Meanwhile, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) learns something about her father.

Phil Chipera directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Sterling Gates.”

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Black Lightning on The CW. “All Doll’d Up” will debut on November 13th.