‘The Flash’ Showrunner Reveals New Detail About Nora’s Arrival

Fans are already getting a lot of hints about The Flash‘s newest speedster — including the answer to one question they might not have even thought to ask.

In a recent interview with TVLine, The Flash showrunner Todd Helbing revealed one key detail about Nora Allen/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) — namely, where she will be living, now that she’s stuck in the past with Team Flash for the time being. As Helbing explained, Nora will sort of move around from place to place, something that will narratively make sense as the season goes on.

“She kind of hops around. It’s fun,” Helbing revealed. “There are reasons why she stays where she stays that we sort of explore.”

Given what we already know about Nora, this sort of living situation does make sense. After all, the speedster from the future — and daughter of Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) — shares the same sort of youthful enthusiasm as her parents did in the show’s early days.

“Personality-wise, I think she’s a lot like Barry.” Kennedy revealed in a recent interview. “Certainly, the way Barry was early on. She’s finding her footing. She’s goofy, she’s dorky, she’s very young spirited. She is prone to making mistakes and other people needing to clean them up. That’s just sort of where she’s at right now. She’s in the experimental phase of her life.”

Regardless of wherever Nora ends up living, it sounds like she will be making a pretty prominent impact on Team Flash as a whole — as well as striking a very particular cord with the younger versions of her parents.

“Iris is very, very excited and eager to get to know her daughter who’s back from the future.” Patton explained in an interview last month. “And I think that, as we hinted in the finale last season, that’s kind of met with some coldness from Nora. Which we’ll get into later in the season, why there’s some distance in between the two of them. But it’s been really interesting to play this dynamic of Iris really wanting to enjoy this time with her daughter and figuring out why Nora’s kind of not into that.”

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, Oct. 9th, at 8 p.m. on The CW.