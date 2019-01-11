‘The Flash’: “Seeing Red” Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Seeing Red,” the January 22 episode of The Flash, and it sounds like things are going to ratchet up between Barry and Cicada.

In a turn that seems likely to build a parallel narrative between Barry and the season’s big bad, Cicada apparently badly injures Nora, sending her into a coma while Team Flash scrambles to cure her.

Barry, infuriated, leaps into (a probably ill-advised) battle.

Of course, since Cicada’s entire motivation this season is that his niece, whom he had inherited when her parents were killed, was injured during a metahuman battle and is in a coma, it would seem downright strange if the impact Nora’s injury has on Barry did not sway him at least a little.

This likely means that the revelation that Nora has been secretly working with Eobard Thawne all along will likely not be dealt with right away, as an injury like this is likely to take up a lot of Nora’s storytelling bandwidth and most of Team Flash’s time until it is resolved.

That will leave fans to wonder just how The Flash’s arch-nemesis plays into this whole story as the fifth season winds its way into the back half…all the while with the reality looming that, somehow, that newspaper is going to change and the Crisis on Infinite Earths is going to come five years early.

That cannot be good news for anybody who comes from the future, be it Nora or Thawne, and might be part of why they are mixed up in Barry’s current affairs.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

During a battle with Cicada (Chris Klein), Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) is severely injured. Due to Cicada’s dampening powers, Nora’s speed healing isn’t working, leaving Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) scared for their daughter’s future. Upset about his injured child, The Flash is filled with rage and confronts Cicada in a brutal battle. Meanwhile, Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) keeps interfering with Caitlin’s work on the cure.

Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Judalina Neira & Thomas Pound.

The Flash airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Tuesday nights on The CW. “Seeing Red” will debut on January 22.