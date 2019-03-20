‘The Flash’: SPOILER Dies in “Time Bomb”

The Flash‘s fifth season has had no shortage of twists and turns, as Team Flash has gone up against the metahuman killer Cicada. In this week’s episode, “Time Bomb”, that season-long fight took a rather dark turn.

The episode saw Team Flash dealing with the attack from the second Cicada, who broke in to Star Labs with quite a vengeance while they were trying to administer the metahuman cure to Orlin Dwyer/Cicada (Chris Klein). At the end of last week’s episode, it was revealed that Cicada II was none other than the future version of Grace Gibbons (Sarah Carter), Orlin’s niece in the present day.

Grace was hell-bent on finding the metahuman who had killed her parents in 2017, who ended up being a mother named Vickie Bolen (Chatherine Lough Haggquist). As Team Flash quickly learned, Vickie’s powers had accidentally caused Grace’s parents to die, something that Orlin had begun to realize as well. Grace still didn’t accept that answer, and decided to attack Vickie at the Central City hospital anyway.

Orlin arrived and tried to intervene the standoff between Grace and Team Flash — only for things to get dark. Grace summoned the Cicada dagger into Orlin’s back, killing him. As his final words, Orlin remarked that Barry and Team Flash should save Grace.

The fact that Orlin has met his end is certainly surprising, seeing as he has been at the center of Team Flash’s fight for the entire season thus far. And while it’s unclear exactly where this battle with Grace will go next, it’s safe to say that this final (for now) moment between Orlin and Grace is a pretty heartbreaking one.

“First of all, Chris Klein is wonderful. He acted like a father as soon as I arrived on set,” Carter told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. “He was making sure that I knew how to wear the costume ’cause it’s pretty cumbersome. He was helping me with exactly how he holds the dagger and exits and enters frame. He really took me under his wing, in a way that he didn’t necessarily have to. He made sure he was with me on set through all the fight scenes. That was a huge blessing. In terms of our characters, he’s just happy to see that I’m alive and well. He’s had the dark matter removed from his system, so he’s kind and gentle and loving and nurturing. I’ve come with a mission that we used to be sharing, to kill all metahumans. I’m happy to see him, too, from that little girl place, but I’m more focused on the mission and he’s more focused on our relationship.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.