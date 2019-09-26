The Flash Hits the Ground Running in New Season 6 Trailer

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is expected to profoundly impact The CW’s Arrowverse of shows, and it looks like The Flash is already feeling that in a pretty profound way. On Thursday, the network released a longer trailer for the show’s upcoming sixth season, which sees Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and his friends and family being thrown into their newest predicament. The trailer hints at some of the reality-breaking consequences of the “Crisis” newspaper arriving five years early, as Team Flash goes out of their way to stop Barry from “vanishing”.

“I can’t spoil too much because I haven’t read it yet,” Gustin told ComicBook.com earlier this summer. “I’ve been teased a lot from our guys what it’s going to be. The Monitor shows up at the end of our first episode and says the universe is in jeopardy and in order to save the universe, Barry Allen has to die. And Barry Allen doesn’t know about this deal Oliver made with the Monitor, either, so someone’s gonna die.”

“It’s like stepping on a landmine,” showrunner Eric Wallace said in a recent interview. “All of a sudden the future is today, and that turns everything upside-down. You’ll see each member of Team Flash react in their own unique, and sometimes tragic, way.”

The trailer also hints at some pretty epic fight sequences and a few new characters, including the show’s latest iteration of Harrison Wells (Tom Cavanagh).

“[This Wells] is integral to not just the first half of the season, but his storyline leads directly into the crossover,” Wallace said in a recent interview.

And while it’s unclear exactly what the events of “Crisis” will mean for The Flash, it certainly seems like the show is enjoying

“This season, our show is getting kind of real, a little bit.” Carlos Valdes, who plays Cisco Ramon, explained in a recent panel appearance. “Like it’s kind of growing up a little bit, as the fandom sort of grows up. And I think with that maturity comes some more difficult backstories and difficult characters, if you sort of catch my drift. So that’s definitely been the most recent challenge is ‘How do I honor that realness and that maturity and depth while also making sure that it doesn’t sort of sag the energy. So that it’s still exciting and funny and full of heart and everything that I think makes the show so popular.”

The Flash‘s sixth season will begin Tuesday, October 8th, at 8/7c on The CW.