The Flash EP Teases Additional Villains and a “Fun” Guest Cameo in Season 6

The Flash already has a lot on its plate in its sixth season, between the coming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover and the arrival of new villain Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy). But according to showrunner Eric Wallace, the pre-“Crisis” episodes of the season will still have time for some surprises. In a recent interview with TVLine, Wallace teased that the first third of Season 6 will include “one or two” additional villains, which will apparently include “a guest cameo that will be fun for the fans.”

There’s no telling exactly what that could mean for Season 6, and whether or not the “fun” cameo will be from an established Arrowverse character, a long-awaited new villain, or some form of legacy casting. Set photos from the season have already indicated that Godspeed (B.D. Wong) will make a return appearance, after factoring into a standalone future-set episode last season. Beyond that, the Arrowverse has quite a lot of legacy casting in store as “Crisis” draws closer, including original Robin actor Burt Ward and prolific Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy. With that in mind, it feels like the sky is the limit with regards to a potential cameo for Season 6.

Either way, it’s safe to say that The Flash will have a new energy going into Season 6, especially now that “Crisis” is much sooner than originally planned.

“When I first read the pilot, and then I saw the pilot, I always assumed that [“Crisis on Infinite Earths”] would be the series finale,” outgoing showrunner Todd Helbing previously explained to ComicBook.com. “So yeah, I like it a lot, moving it up. Look, there are so many things we can do after that. I think it’s a nice way to get to that sooner than later, and it has changed my view of the show. I think it actually sort of is going to inject a new sense of energy into the show, which in a season-six show you always want. I think the timing is perfect.”

“I can’t spoil too much because I haven’t read it yet,” series star Grant Gustin previously told ComicBook.com earlier this summer. “I’ve been teased a lot from our guys what it’s going to be. The Monitor shows up at the end of our first episode and says the universe is in jeopardy and in order to save the universe, Barry Allen has to die. And Barry Allen doesn’t know about this deal Oliver made with the Monitor, either, so someone’s gonna die.”

The Flash‘s sixth season will begin Tuesday, October 8th, at 8/7c on The CW.