DC’s ‘The Kitchen’ Casts Elisabeth Moss

New Line’s adaptation of the Vertigo Comics series The Kitchen just filled out its trio of leading women.

Elisabeth Moss, the star of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, Top of the Lake and AMC’s Mad Menhas joined the cast of The Kitchen. She rounds out the cast that already includes Girls Trip breakout Tiffany Haddish and comedy superstar Melissa McCarthy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Set in Hell’s Kitchen in New York City in the 1970s, The Kitchen is an adaptation of the comic book created by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle that follows three tough mob wives who take over the business after their husbands are arrested during an FBI sweep and jailed. At first, these three women are underestimated by their peers, but the wives become even more successful at running the organized crime game than their husbands were.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “McCarthy is an adoring mother who leads the women’s charge to take over the business while Haddish plays a woman willing to kill anyone in the way of her plan. Moss will play a timid wife of an abusive husband who falls in love with the violence of her new life.”

Moss reportedly won the role over several other actresses who were tested with Haddish and McCarthy. She’s won an Emmy Award for her role in The Handmaid’s Tale. She can next be seen in the Sony Pictures Classic film The Seagull.

Haddish was the first lead cast by New Line. Haddish began to become known through her roles on The Carmichael Show and Keanu, but her breakout role came in last year’s comedy Girls Trip.

Melissa McCarthy was the second lead to join the cast. The Kitchen is part of a continuing partnership between McCarthy and New Line Cinema. McCarthy previously starred in New Line’s Tammy and returned for the upcoming New Line film Life of the Party.

Andrea Berloff, the writer of Straight Outta Compton, will direct The Kitchen and pen the screenplay. This will be Berloff’s directorial debut. Michael De Luca is producing the film.

In addition to The Kitchen, New Line is also developing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Black Adam movie, based on a character from the DC Comics superhero universe.

The Kitchen is scheduled for release on September 20, 2019.