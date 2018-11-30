The Perfect Way to Watch ‘Crisis on Earth-X’ on Home Video

With “Elseworlds” filming in full swing and fans abuzz over what this year’s Arrowverse crossover will eventually turn out to be, we got to thinking about last year’s crossover event, the biggest and most ambitious DC superhero team-up to hit the airwaves so far.

Last year, “Crisis on Earth-X” felt so much like a multi-night movie event that fans clamored for the project to be released independently on DVD, edited together as a movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ultimately producers decided that it was impossible, likely due to various contracts with the unions that represent behind-the-scenes talent who have to be credited for each individual show.

So — how do you get the best version of “Crisis on Earth-X?”

Buy DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Third Season, which was just released on Blu-ray and DVD in September.

Each of the four series that crossed over with “Crisis on Earth X” — Supergirl, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Arrow — feature all four parts of the crossover in their Blu-ray releases, but it’s Legends that gives you the best bang for your buck.

Note: It has been brought to our attention that only the Blu-rays, not the DVDs, include all four parts of the crossover.

Why? Well, because if you remember, the Legends suffered a big loss in the final part of the crossover. The episode that followed, the show’s midseason finale “Beebo the God of War,” is included as the fifth and final episode on a disc that begins with “Crisis on Earth-X Part One,” meaning that fans watching the Legends Blu-ray can pick up a disc and watch all four episodes of the crossover, followed by its heart-wrenching epilogue, all in one place.

Side note: both Crisis on Earth-X and Invasion! have apparently been released on DVD in markets outside of the United States, and you can pick them up cheap on Region-locked DVDs on Amazon and eBay. And both of them can be bought as bundles on VOD services like iTunes and Vudu.

Of course, if you really want to dig into the world of “Crisis on Earth-X,” you can pick up the Freedom Fighters: The Ray DVD, which is $10 at Target right now, and helps establish some of the important characters who play Earth-X roles in the crossover event.

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.