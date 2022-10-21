The Rock Gets Struck by Lightning in Black Adam Wrap Video

✖





Black Adam got hit by lightning in Dwayne Johnson's newest social media video. As the DC movie ends filming, The Rock has a special surprise for fans waiting for that trailer. June 8th is the big day where fans of Black Adam will finally be able to bask in that trailer. While they wait, Johnson dropped a subtle tease earlier in the day for this exact video. The lightning is a wild touch for the folks at home, but the fans enjoyed the bit of excitement. DC Comics has had some release date shuffling as Black Adam has glided up and down the calendar. But, Johnson's big day at the box office draws nearer with every passing day. Much like The Flash, the anticipation train has been building behind this one for the past year. Despite reports of other shuffling at DC Comics, the Man in Black has remained a North Star for a lot of viewers.

On Twitter, The Rock said, "A parting message from The Man In Black himself, #BlackAdam. The finishing touches are complete. That's a wrap. World premiere trailer drops TOMORROW! The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change... and who says Black Adam doesn't have a sense of humor."

A parting message from The Man In Black himself, #BlackAdam⚡️



The finishing touches are complete.

That’s a wrap 🎬



World premiere trailer drops TOMORROW!



The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change..



..and who says Black Adam doesn’t have a sense of humor 💀😈 pic.twitter.com/6w0rg2uAd4 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 7, 2022

On Instagram, The Rock has been getting audiences ready for his entry into the DC Comics universe. From the sounds of social media these days, it sounds like they're more than willing to follow The Most Electrifying Man in Entertainment on his journey. Here's what he said on his profile.

"For the millions of you who know the Black Adam mythology – you understand the meaning and power of this throne," Johnson said when announcing the Black Adam trailer release date. "I made a promise to myself that I would not sit on the throne until we shot the actual scene where Black Adam has EARNED his right to take his sacred place on high. So I always just sat at the steps and did my homework. We finally filmed "the iconic moment" and what a moment it was. World Premiere of the BLACK ADAM trailer drops JUNE 8TH "

Are you excited for Black Adam? Let us know down in the comments!