The Suicide Squad: Campaign to Rename Building After Nathan Fillion Succeeds

The Suicide Squad was finally released today and features a star-studded lineup of actors. The movie's cast clearly had fun making the movie together, and they're still having some fun now that the film has been released. In fact, some of the cast recently joined the campaign that to get a major new landmark in Edmonton named after Nathan Fillion, who plays TDK in the new movie. Fillion hails from the Canadian city, which is in the process of converting a series of downtown parking lots into a luscious green park. A new online petition asks the city to name it the Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion. Many folks involved with The Suicide Squad made a video endorsing the name, including director James Gunn, Idris Elba (Bloodsport), John Cena (Peacemaker), Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), and more. It looks like their efforts paid off because Edmonton announced today that they put up a Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion for the weekend in honor of The Suicide Squad's release.

"Challenge accepted! @sonic1029, @HunterAtHome, and @WarnerBrosCA. What’s a more ‘Civilian Pavilion’ than Edmonton’s own City Hall? For this weekend we’ve renamed our City Hall Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion to mark the premiere of #TheSuicideSquad!," @CityOfEdmonton tweeted. "Thank you to our *new* friends @NathanFillion, @JamesGunn, @IdrisElba, @JohnCena, @Dastmalchian,

@MelchiorDaniela, @Flula, @MissNgInAction for the encouragement! #NathanFillionCivilianPavilion" Fillion retweeted the news, saying, "Holy Jebuz, @JamesGunn What have you done?" You can check out the tweets below:

While chatting with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis, Fillion explained how he and Gunn collaborated on his character. TDK AKA The Detachable Kid is one of two original characters making a debut in The Suicide Squad. Fillion joked, "My participation in the invention of the character kind of went like this. James saying, 'Here's how it's going to go.' And me saying, 'That sounds good.' That's what I call dissipation."

"I take a lot of credit. It's all about the function of the character in the story," Fillion added. "What is his function in the story? And TDK's abilities, for me, clearly spelled out his function and I got it. I know exactly what you need. I know what you're looking for. I know what you want. Boom. Let's do this. I get it."

What are your thoughts on the Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion? Tell us in the comments!

The Suicide Squad is now playing in theatres and is available to watch on HBO Max.