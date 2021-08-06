The Suicide Squad Cast Join Campaign For Building to Be Named After Co-Star Nathan Fillion

✖

The cast of The Suicide Squad is trying to manifest a number of things this week. First, everyone involved is hoping for a major weekend at the box office. Second, they're hoping to get a major new landmark in Edmonton named after The Suicide Squad star Nathan Fillion. The Canadian city is in the process converting a series of downtown parking lots into a luscious green park, and one new online petition hopes the city will opt to name it the Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion. Fillion is, after all, from the city.

Some at Warner Brothers caught wind of the petition, and made a promotional video of various Squad stars reacting to it — even director James Gunn has become a huge proponent of the cause.

"The City of Edmonton is turning downtown parking lots into a new Central Park that doesn’t have a name yet! To honour great Edmontonian actor Nathan Fillion, we propose we build a small building on this park, and call it... 'The Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion,'" a petition on Change.org reads. "Please sign and support the movement."

The marketing video from Warners was shared by both Gunn's Twitter account and then the official Twitter account of Warner Brothers Canada. See it for yourself below, then go sign the petition on Change.org.

The Suicide Squad will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, August 6th. Peacemaker is expected to debut on HBO Max in 2022.

Who do you think is the first antihero to kick the bucket in The Suicide Squad? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!