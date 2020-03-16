James Gunn Says The Suicide Squad Will Have Its Own Tone Compared to Rest of DC

The Suicide Squad is being touted as a non-sequel sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad. Beyond being a fresh start for the Suicide Squad series, director James Gunn says the film will stand apart from the rest of DC Films‘ releases. A fan asked Gunn via Instagram whether the film will have a similar tone to Shazam!, DC’s most comedic film to date. Gunn says that won’t be the case. “No. It’s its own thing,” Gunn said in his response to the fan’s question. That’s saying something given that the original Suicide Squad movie, directed by James Ayer, already had a distinct style compared to its DC Films peers.

One way the Gunn-directed reimagining may be different from its predecessor is that it will carry an R rating. Reports suggest that Warner Bros. Pictures has become more comfortable with the idea of superhero movies aimed at adults. Insiders say that The Suicide Squad is expected to have an R-rating, the same as original Suicide Squad spinoff Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Some expected the first Suicide Squad movie to receive an R rating, but the film landed with a PG-13 instead. Director David Ayer had said that he’d like to make an R-rated sequel. His idea may come to fruition, even if he isn’t the one at the helm.

The Suicide Squad cast includes Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) returning from the first film. Newcomers include Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi and John Cena.

Producer Peter Safran told ComicBook.com that Gunn’s film is “not a sequel” to Ayer’s Suicide Squad, despite having some cast members and characters in common. The title of The Suicide Squad reflects that difference. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

The upcoming slate of DC Films movies currently includes Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, Super Pets on May 20, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.