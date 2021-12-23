The Suicide Squad Is Finally Streaming Again

2021 is almost in the books, a year that brought some significant new additions to the world of superhero movies. If you’ve been putting off watching or want to rewatch one of the most buzzworthy films of that world, you now have a pretty easy opportunity to do so. The Suicide Squad is now streaming exclusively on HBO Max, just in time for the holidays — as well as the arrival of the film’s Peacemaker spinoff series in January. This is the first time the film has been available on the platform in several months, after it was initially available to stream on HBO Max’s ad-free plan for the first month of its theatrical release this past August. James Gunn, the film’s writer-director, took to Twitter on Thursday to celebrate the occasion, and hinted that fans should see it before Peacemaker if they don’t want to be spoiled.

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad sees the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016’s Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

