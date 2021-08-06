The Suicide Squad: James Gunn "Always Open" to Return of Idris Elba's Bloodsport

It's been nearly one year since The Suicide Squad premiered and though some of the characters introduced in James Gunn's DC movie have already returned via the Peacemaker HBO Max show, others have stayed on the sidelines. Fans have been eager to see the likes of King Shark, Harley Quinn, and Bloodsport return but as of yet there's been no indication that they'll be back. As noticed by Screen Rant, Gunn was asked recently how open he would be to having a Bloodsport TV series starring Idris Elba in the role once again. Like he's said before, Gunn is game, but he's just one man. "I'm always open to working with Idris again (and Bloodsport)," Gunn tweeted. "It's just a matter of I only have so many hours in the day."

A cryptic tweet from Gunn earlier this summer had many fans pondering Elba's return to the role. Back in May Gunn tweeted a photo of Elba's character from The Suicide Squad, writing: "Supervillain walks alone. #Bloodsport.' When asked by a fan, "Will we see him again??" Gunn only replied, "That would be nice wouldn't it?" No other word has come since then about where Bloodsport may pop up, but the opportunity could arise in the form of either Peacemaker season two or even the upcoming Amanda Waller spin-off that's in the works.

I’m always open to working with Idris again (and Bloodsport). It’s just a matter of I only have so many hours in the day. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 14, 2022

Previously speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour earlier this year, Gunn spoke about why he chose John Cena's character for a TV spinoff rather than Bloodsport, noting: "At the end of The Suicide Squad, Bloodsport learns a lot. He's a better person than he was at the beginning. A lot of the characters are much better than they were at the beginning, and Peacemaker has a lot to learn. It's that ability to learn that for me makes him a little bit more likable. His blindspots in some places are pretty terrible, and in some places are him being ignorant. I think that's an important distinction to make as well. He is open at the same time, sometimes."

The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker season one are streaming on HBO Max, with another batch of episodes and an Amanda Waller TV series on the horizon as well. Where do you want to see Idris Elba return as Bloodsport? Should he show up on television or appear only on the big screen?