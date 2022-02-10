Peacemaker: Could Another The Suicide Squad Alum Appear in the Season Finale?

We’re nearing the end of the first season of Peacemaker, the HBO Max-exclusive series that spins out of the events of The Suicide Squad. The James Gunn-created television series has made fans look at Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena) in a whole new way, while telling a story that — outside of some clever references and Easter eggs — has remained self-contained within the larger DC universe. Still, Season 1’s penultimate episode ended in a surprising shift in Peacemaker‘s status quo, which could have potentially opened the door for the appearance of another The Suicide Squad alum. Spoilers for Episode 7 of Peacemaker, “Stop Dragon My Heart Around”, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode ended with the Butterflies — who had taken over the human bodies of many of the local members of law enforcement — holding a public press conference that openly framed Peacemaker for murder. The press conference not only appeared to complicate the team’s fight to destroy the food source of the Butterflies, but it deemed that Peacemaker is now a wanted fugitive.

While only a small number of characters survived the events of The Suicide Squad, one had a unique relationship with Peacemaker over the course of that film — Robert DuBois / Bloodsport (Idris Elba). Although the pair initially bonded over their militaristic backgrounds and shared generational trauma, they later engaged in a literal shootout, after Peacemaker threatened to kill Cleo Cazo / Ratcatcher II (Daniela Melchior) in order to keep the secrets of Project Starfish contained. DuBois used “smaller bullets” to win the shootout and shoot Peacemaker in the neck, which (combined with the Jotunheim building crumbling) appeared to have been enough to kill him.

Obviously, we know that Peacemaker survived the ordeal — but there’s a chance that DuBois wouldn’t know that information, until the press conference somehow made its way to him. So, could we see Bloodsport potentially return, either for a rematch or a partnership, in Peacemaker‘s season finale? Gunn did previously tease that another The Suicide Squad character would be appearing in Peacemaker, and while that might’ve been the brief cameo from Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), there’s always the possibility that that was a reference to another character. Gunn also hinted that the season finale will blow fans’ minds, and seeing Bloodsport and Peacemaker reunite in the backdrop of another giant alien takedown would definitely match that qualifier. Of course, any cameo from Bloodsport or otherwise would have to not get in the way of Peacemaker‘s larger story, if recent television discourse is any indication. But depending on how the events of the Peacemaker finale shake out, it certainly wouldn’t be impossible to see Bloodsport factor into the proceedings.

New episodes of Peacemaker debut Thursdays exclusively on HBO Max.