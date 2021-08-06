The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Corrects Misspelled Character Name on Merch

✖

The highly-anticipated The Suicide Squad is finally being released next month and while it will feature some of the same characters as Suicide Squad (2016), director James Gunn has made it clear you don't need to see the first movie to understand his new one. In addition to returning cast members like Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, The Suicide Squad will feature a long list of new stars. One such person is Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2. Recently, a fan shared a photo of a trading card that was included in a box of Splat hair dye. The image featured Ratcatcher 2's real name, which according to Gunn, was spelled incorrectly.

"RATCATCHERS NAME IS CLIO CAZO?!!," @melaniemstan159 tweeted. "No. It’s Cleo Cazo," Gunn corrected. You can check out the trading card in question in the tweet below:

Gunn has made it clear that you don't want to get too attached to all of the characters in The Suicide Squad and even joked about an "overly optimistic" death doll he saw online. Recently, Gunn spoke with Den of Geek and said, "The first thing I had to do was ignore the potential blowback from killing a character." In fact, he revealed on Twitter that he constantly gets threats over potential character deaths. "This morning on IG: 'This is a threat. If you kill (character name redacted) I will hatecrime you.' Every. Single. Day," Gunn revealed.

The Suicide Squad's cast is vast, which means there are a lot of people who could die in the movie. The list includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.