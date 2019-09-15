Original Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Says DC Is “Blessed” to Have James Gunn

Suicide Squad director David Ayer thinks DC Films and its fans are nothing if not lucky to have Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn helming the follow-up film. Gunn will direct The Suicide Squad, and Ayer has shown support for Gunn on social media, tweeting that “DC is blessed to have @JamesGunn I’m getting my popcorn ready.” Following The Suicide Squad‘s cast reveal last week, Ayer shared his excitement for the film, tweeting, “On the real I cannot wait to see this movie.” It appears that, whatever the circumstances around Gunn being tasked with reenvisioning The Suicide Squad after Ayer’s 2016 film, Ayer isn’t holding onto any grudges about it.

That cast reveal confirmed that Gunn’s The Suicide Squad will have a star-studded ensemble. The Suicide Squad will feature stars Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) returning from Ayer’s film alongside newcomers Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi and John Cena.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Producer Peter Safran told ComicBook.com that Gunn’s film is “not a sequel” to Ayer’s Suicide Squad, despite having some cast members and characters in common. The title of The Suicide Squad reflects that difference. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

Exactly! DC is blessed to have @JamesGunn I’m getting my popcorn ready #TSS https://t.co/S4SLhBTh45 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) September 15, 2019

Warner Bros. hired Gunn to write and direct the new film while he was at-the-time fired from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Though Gunn is now back on board the Marvel film, he’ll make The Suicide Squad first.

Gunn’s brother, actor Sean Gunn, told ComicBook.com that he’s read his brother’s script for the film and was impressed. “I know that he’s very excited about shooting and now that I have read the script for it, I will say nothing other than that it’s really good,” Gunn said. “And I know that he’s pretty jazzed about it, so I’m definitely excited to hear what happens next. But they start shooting soon.”

Are you excited about The Suicide Squad? Let us know in the comments.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to open in theaters on August 6, 2021. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Batman on June 25, 2021.