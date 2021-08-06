The Suicide Squad Launches an Official Harley Quinn Jacket Replica

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is almost here, so you can expect to see plenty of merch from the film arrive in the coming weeks. Naturally, a lot of this merch will focus on Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn - especially when it comes to apparel. One of the first items that you can order is this officially licensed "Live Fast, Die Clown jacket, which is pretty similar to the version we've seen Harley Quinn wear in the trailers and on this recently released Harley Quinn action figure.

The jacket is made of faux leather, and features Harley Quinn's classic colors, "Live Fast, Die Clown" embroidered on the back along with The Suicide Squad logo. It also features diamond-shaped zipper pulls. The jacket is a Merchoid exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $124.99 (taxes and shipping are included in that price). It's available in sizes XS to XXL with a release date set for September. Merchoid also released a range of The Suicide Squad collectible coins alongside the jacket.

Director James Gunn revealed that Harley Quinn's jacket look in the film was inspired by the Arkham games. He discusses the look around the 4-minute mark in this video from IGN.

"The truth is I had a huge map of all the different looks of Harley Quinn throughout the years from various media, and one of them I liked the best was the Arkham games look of Harley Quinn, and I probably like that look best anyway. So, her first look in the movie is based on that," Gunn says in the trailer breakdown.

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.