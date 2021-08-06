The Suicide Squad Star Reveals They've Been Doing Interviews Without Pants

✖

One star in The Suicide Squad has been doing interviews without pants this entire time. During a post on his Instagram Stories, Flula Borg revealed that he’s been putting on shirts and sometimes jackets for media interviews, but going commando down low. The unveiling had some of his followers on social media very confused. No matter what you think, there’s no denying those images down below. For the most part, it looks like the conversation was a blast, but in no way shape, or form normal. From John Cena stealing his costume to go home and pull pranks to this, it seems like The Suicide Squad cast has some kind of vendetta against the wardrobe department in some form or fashion. Check out the pictures for yourself down below:

(Photo: IG/flula)

Borg recently talked to Comicbook.com about The Suicide Squad. He called the movie a fever dream and a lot of the early reactions to James Gunn’s latest seem to agree with that assessment.

"It's a very wonderful fever dream," he smirked. "It is difficult to believe that I am a part of this in any way. It is a magical genius adventure ride. It combines so many dope things that feel like a war film at the same time as a comic book film, and look, James Gunn is a genius person and if you watch this film, you will agree."

Thanks to all the press doing the junket today for #TheSuicideSquad. It’s a long day with a lot going on but I want you all to know how much your kind words about the movie meant to me. 🙏❤️🤯 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 24, 2021

In some previous comments to Comic Book Movie, the star wasn’t trying to give up who she was playing in the film.

"I have no idea what I’m doing or who I’m playing, but I can tell you the snacks were delicious on set," Borg said back then. "Consistently tasty and plenty of napkins and there were toilets always close by so if I had to use a toilet, that was available to me as well. Oh and they had water. I think, at this point, the only thing I can tell you is that it was a very dope time and a very great adventure that I’m very excited for people to see."

