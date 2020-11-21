Peacemaker: James Gunn Finishes Quarantine Ahead of Filming of HBO Max Series

✖

James Gunn's upcoming DC movie The Suicide Squad has fans extra hyped and it's not the only project the director is working on. Gunn recently arrived in Canada to quarantine before filming the upcoming Peacemaker series starring John Cena. Well, it looks like Gunn is officially out of quarantine and ready to get started on production for the HBO Max series. The director took to Instagram today to share a photo of himself in Vancouver.

"Out of quarantine - two weeks well-spent polishing of the first drafts of all eight episodes of #Peacemaker. Hello, Vancouver. It’s good to be back," Gunn wrote. You can check out his post below:

As you can see, Gunn is also rocking a new hairstyle. In another recent post, he joked that his new look was a side effect of the long-lasting election. You can check that out here.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn said when the Peacemaker show was announced. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

"I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," Cena added. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this."

You can read the official Peacemaker description below:

"Oh f*ck, it’s Peacemaker! HBO Max is set to explore the origins of the Peacemaker character, the master of weapons from the highly anticipated upcoming The Suicide Squad film, in the new Max Original action-adventure-comedy series Peacemaker. HBO Max has given a straight-to-series order of eight episodes for the first season of the show. John Cena will reprise his role from The Suicide Squad movie to star in the series, and the film’s acclaimed writer/director James Gunn will write all eight episodes of Peacemaker and will direct multiple episodes, including the first. Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers of the series, with Cena as co-executive producer. Based on characters from DC, Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. Peacemaker is scheduled to begin production in early 2021, prior to Gunn beginning work on the next Guardians of the Galaxy film.

