Ben Affleck’s Batman Dad Jeffrey Dean Morgan: Zack Snyder “Did Us Proud” With Justice League Snyder Cut

These days, Jeffrey Dean Morgan is known for his role on The Walking Dead, but many also know him best as Edward Blake/The Comedian in Watchmen. The 2009 movie was helmed by Zack Snyder, and it wasn't Morgan's only time working with the director. The actor also played Thomas Wayne, Batman's dad, in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. In fact, now that Zack Snyder's Justice League has been released on HBO Max, Morgan has taken to social media to congratulate Snyder.

"HELL YES. #snydercut congratulations my friend. You did us proud," Morgan wrote on Twitter. You can check out the post below:

HELL YES. #snydercut congratulations my friend. You did us proud. https://t.co/oaz2WfH8J1 — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) March 21, 2021

In the DC Comics' Flashpoint, the Flash visits an alternate reality in which Thomas Wayne becomes Batman after witnessing his son's murder, and he's far more vicious than Bruce Wayne's version of the hero. DCEU fans have long wanted to see Morgan in that role, but Snyder said back in December that there were never any plans for that to happen.

"I don't think it was [the intention for Morgan to become Flashpoint Batman], although I will say that I love Jeffrey Dean," Snyder told TheFilmJunkee when asked if he cast Morgan with the idea he would eventually suit up as Batman. "I cast him because I liked the idea that Thomas Wayne was like a bit of a tough guy, not a pushover."

"I like also the duality that that's the reason why they got shot, you know, was that he didn't give his wallet right away. He tried to fight back a little bit, which I think is a thing that has haunted Bruce in some ways," Snyder continued. "I did that shot where Jeffrey Dean makes the fist and it looks like he's gonna try and punch [the mugger], and that's right in front of the kid, and I thought that was like a pivotal sort of moment for Bruce. How do you confront violence that's completely life-altering and unfeeling and merciless? You have to sort of become that yourself a little bit."

Michael Keaton is expected to appear in the upcoming The Flash movie as Batman, which Morgan recently joked about. "Michael Keaton swooped in and took my gig," he shared. "Naw, I think that’s super cool. Ever since Zack Snyder walked away, my whole kind of bit in that world has walked away with him. However, there’s always a chat going on. So, we’ll see!"

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.