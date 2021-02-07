Jeffrey Dean Morgan: “Many” Possibilities For Negan Spinoff After The Walking Dead Ends

✖

Jeffrey Dean Morgan says there are "many" possibilities for a Negan spin-off after The Walking Dead ends with its eleventh and final season in 2022. In the extended Season 10, where Negan crosses paths with Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) when she returns home after years away, the ex-villain reflects on his past in the prequel episode "Here's Negan." Inspired by Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard's 16-chapter comic book origin story of the same name, the 12-years-earlier flashback reveals the real Lucille (guest star Hilarie Burton Morgan) when a journey to the past determines Negan's future on The Walking Dead.

Asked on Twitter if a Negan spin-off is a "remote possibility" after tweeting out that Walking Dead's 30 final episodes are "gonna be special," Morgan answered: "I think there are many remote possibilities. We shall see."

After showrunner Angela Kang confirmed a Negan-led prequel would air as part of the extended Season 10, Morgan tweeted in November that he "like[s] to think no doors are closed" on a spin-off about "a great character with many stories to tell." Morgan added there's "much still to do here on TWD" and "many episodes still to shoot."

Following the end of their long-running zombie saga after 193 issues in July 2019, Kirkman and Adlard reteamed last summer for one-shot comic book Negan Lives. The all-new comic reveals what happens to an exiled Negan after his sendoff in The Walking Dead issue #174, and Morgan is interested in turning the open-ended story into a movie.

"I'm very lucky to play him because he's become so well-rounded, and this kind of redemption arc that he's been on has been very interesting to play. And I think the Negan Lives comic book kind of carries that on," Morgan said about the one-shot during the virtual Walking Dead Family Hangout over the summer. "It's a great little story, it's just a little slice of a day in the life of [Negan]. It's great, and I would love to [film that]. I always wanted to film that and then the prequel to Negan, there's a comic book for that as well. I'd love to do that."

Announced Walking Dead spin-offs include the untitled Daryl/Carol sequel series and the episodic anthology Tales of the Walking Dead, which will tell focused stories with new and existing characters from across the Walking Dead Universe.

"Here's Negan" premieres Sunday, April 4, on AMC.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. The Walking Dead returns to AMC with new episodes on Sunday, February 28.