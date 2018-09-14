‘Titans’: Hawk & Dove Join the Team in First Episode 2 Photos

Along with an entire gallery of photos from the upcoming Titans series premiere on DC Universe, Warner Bros. Television has also unveiled the first images from the show’s second episode, titled “Hawk and Dove.”

As you can guess from the title, the second episode will introduce two new characters into the fold. Hank Hall (Alan Ritchson), a.k.a. Hawk, and Dawn Granger (Minka Kelly), a.k.a. Dove, are close allies to the future Titans leader, Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites).

In these photos, Dick and Raven (Teagan Croft) finally meet up with Hank and Dawn, and the four of them are seen fighting alongside one another. Both of the new characters each don their own unique suits as they head into action.

Also featured in the new images is agent Amy Rohrbach (Lindsey Gert) and the villains known as the Nuclear Family. Judging by their debut in the photos, it’s safe to say that they will bring a major threat to the Titans throughout the series.

You can check out all 19 of the new photos from Titans‘ second episode, “Hawk and Dove,” below! Click here to see the full gallery of image from the Titans premiere.

