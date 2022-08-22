Titans and Doom Patrol Season 4 Gets Promising Updates From HBO Max

For fans of various series on HBO Max, the past several weeks have been a bit of a roller coaster. With the streamer shifting strategy resulting in various shows and projects being pulled from the streamer and others being outright cancelled — including the Batgirl movie which had completed filming and the completed third season of the animated series Little Ellen — fans of series like Titans and Doom Patrol have been nervous about their fate. Both series are expected to debut their fourth seasons soon, but now a new sizzle reel from HBO Max highlighting various projects coming soon to the platform indicates that both Titans and Doom Patrol are still set to return.

Near the middle of the video (which you can check out for yourself below), we get brief footage of both Titans and Doom Patrol with "new season" indicated. Both clips of footage are actually from previous seasons of both series and no specific release window is stated. There is also footage from a lot of other programs and series, including a look at the eagerly anticipated The Last of Us, which is expected to debut sometime next year.

For fans of both series, this may help allay some concerns about the fate of both shows. Earlier this month.it was reported that both Titans and Doom Patrol were "said to be on the chopping block" at HBO Max as Warner Bros. Discovery continues to make decisions with the goal of cutting costs in mind.

Doom Patrol was renewed for Season 4 last October, but there have been very few updates on the series since then. Season 4 of Titans is currently in production and while there haven't been very many official updates on that series either, The Originals alum Joseph Morgan, who will play Brother Blood in the upcoming season, has been active on social media teasing the upcoming season as well as updating fans about his work on the series and his process of finding the character of Brother Blood. Brother Blood is just one of a few new characters who will appear in Season four, including Franka Potente as Mother Mayhem and Lisa Ambalavanar as Jinx.

Are you glad to see both Titans and Doom Patrol represented in this new video from HBO Max? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!