Titans: Joseph Morgan Teases "Fantastic" Season 4 Finale Script

Work on the fourth season of HBO Max's Titans is underway and while there's still a lot about the season that remains a mystery, it sounds like the finale will be "fantastic". The Originals alum Joseph Morgan, who will play Brother Blood in the upcoming season, recently took to social media to tease that he had just read the finale and he had only one response for it: a gif of his The Originals character Klaus Mikaelson saying "fantastic". You can check it out for yourself below.

I just read the #DCTitans season 4 finale. pic.twitter.com/agpKCES0at — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) July 4, 2022

Morgan has fairly consistently updated fans on social media about his work on Titans in terms of progress with filming the season and his own process in finding the character of Brother Blood. Brother Blood is just one of a handful of new characters set to appear in the upcoming fourth season, which will also include Franka Potente as Mother Mayhem and Lisa Ambalavanar as Jinx. Morgan has also previously teased his take on Brother Blood, teasing an origin story for the character rather than him just jumping straight into the villain role.

"So, I have started shooting, we're currently shooting episodes 1 and 2 simultaneously. What's been hugely enjoyable for me – in fact, this is the reason I wanted to do this part in the first place – is that as you know, I'm playing a character called Brother Blood," Morgan revealed. "But that's not where he starts off, he starts his journey as Sebastian Sanger and it's really an origin story of a villain that we're playing out here. What's been incredibly rewarding for me – and will continue to be, I think – is exploring how he gets from being Sebastian to becoming Brother Blood."

Titans stars Benton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Anna Diop as Koriand'r/Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth/Raven, Ryan Potter as Gar Logan/Beast Boy, Joshua Orpin as Conner/Superboy, Conor Leslie as Donna Troy/Wonder Girl, Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake, Iain Glenn as Bruce Wayne, and Damaris Lewis as Komand'r/Blackfire. It's not yet been announced when Season 4 of Titans will debut on HBO Max, though fans are hopeful an announcement may be coming soon.

