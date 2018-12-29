DC Universe Releases Official, Best Look yet at Live-Action Krypto

In a post credits scene for last week’s Titans Season 1 finale fans were hit with a major surprise. Both Superboy and Krypto the Superdog made their debut in the DC Universe series and now, we’re getting an official, best look yet at the live-action take on the beloved pup.

On Twitter Friday, the official account for Titans shared the image of the dog, his eyes glowing bright red. Check it out below.

In the surprise scene, viewers see some sort of scientific lab utterly destroyed with various doctors and scientists lying dead on the floor. With alarms blaring and smoke rising from the ground a seemingly-naked man walks through the lab, responsible for all of the carnage around him. He approaches a cage holding a dog. We see a tattoo on the man’s right shoulder bearing the iconic Superman logo revealing that this man is none other than Superboy, aka Conner Kent. He then rips the door of the dog’s cage, revealing Krypto with his glowing red eyes before the screen goes black.

It’s a surprising and exciting reveal, one that has some interesting implications for Titans‘ second season, something showrunner Greg Walker spoke a bit about during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s still brewing,” Walker said. “What I can say is that we still want to take the same dimensionalized and psychologically grounded approach that we do with the other characters and apply that same pressure to Conner Kent and see what shakes out when you put a character like that through that test. You know, questions of identity, questions of powers, questions of your place in the universe. These are all questions that are interesting for any kind of Superman character and are really interesting for Conner.”

Walker also explained that the Superboy/Krypto ending had been in the works for a while — potentially even as early as the conception of the series.

“It wasn’t totally planned from day one — or maybe it was in [Geoff Johns and Akiva Goldsman’s] heads, but they didn’t tell me,” Walker said. “It definitely wasn’t’ something that we thought of until the very end. I think we knew that would be a direction that would be exciting for the fans and a tease that would be interesting for us all as well, and that was the best spot to put it in”

What do you think of this official look at Krypto’s debut on Titans? Let us know your thoughts on his and Superboy’s debut in the comments below.