Titans Fans Losing It Over Red Hood In The Teaser Trailer

Titans fans are really excited about Curran Walters popping up as the Red Hood in the new teaser trailer for Season 3. People knew this reveal was coming down sooner rather than later, but that won’t stop the excitement from bubbling up on social media. This season of Titans seems to be poised to change a lot of the show as it continues to grow out of its beginnings on DC Universe. Jason Todd has done a ton of growing throughout the show and that metamorphosis continues. (He would kind of have to at some point at the rate we keep adding Robins to the ensemble.) At any rate, the hype levels are through the roof for the HBO Max series as the fanbase knew that Season 3 would be going bigger than ever. Small snippets from filming continue to build that excitement, and now with the teaser trailer here, it’s full steam ahead.

TITANS ARE BACK — and headed to Gotham City in @DCTitans Season 3, only on @hbomax August 12 👊 Then on 9/14, look for TITANS UNITED, a seven-issue comic book series available at comic book stores, digital platforms, and free to #DCUniverseInfinite subscribers! #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/Q0SLMsz29s — DC (@DCComics) June 17, 2021

Previously, Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with Walters about donning the Red Hood at some point.

"I wasn't that too crazy into comics," he explained. "I knew, of course, of Batman and Robin and all the other crazy famous characters. But as soon as I booked the role, I went out to the local comic book stores, and I got everything I could find on Jason's story, obviously to get kind of a feel for where the future of the character goes, if it goes that way. I watched the movie. I read all the comic books, and I got a feel for the character and where I needed to take it when I got on screen.”

"You know, on the day, you have all this pressure of booking a comic book role, especially since the character's been around for so long,” he continued. “You feel a sort of pressure on you, but I just did my best, and I think I nailed the role, and all the fans are pretty happy with it. And one thing about the character too is like, I felt like in a way I did have to act, but I didn't. It's all how I am in person. I'm very energetic. I'm very just all over the place. So, half of it was like, 'Hey, that's just me' and half of it was, 'Oh, I got to act,' so. It was definitely awesome."

Do you love Red Hood’s look on Titans? Let us know in the comments!