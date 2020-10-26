Red Hood First Look in Titans Season 3 Revealed

✖

DC Universe’s Titans has revealed a look at Red Hood for the upcoming season. Just a few days ago, the official Twitter account for the show posted a tease telling fans to look out for more details today. They even posted a Red Hood logo that got social media talking. Curran Walters is kitted out in the full getup, that helmet and a much more menacing aura than the one he had as Jason Todd’s Robin in the show. As things have progressed on Titans, it was clear that there would be some sort of Red Hood turn for Walters. Just look at how the show has treated Nightwing’s journey over the course of the past two seasons. Most fans guessed that Dick Grayson would end up in his more adult form, but it took until Season 2 to see it. Now, the question becomes, is there another Robin waiting in the wings?

Walters has talked about the possibility of becoming Red Hood before. In a conversation with Comicbook.com about his love of comic books. During that exchange, Walters spoke about potentially being the vigilante at some point.

"I wasn't that too crazy into comics," he explained. "I knew, of course, of Batman and Robin and all the other crazy famous characters. But as soon as I booked the role, I went out to the local comic book stores, and I got everything I could find on Jason's story, obviously to get kind of a feel for where the future of the character goes, if it goes that way. I watched the movie. I read all the comic books, and I got a feel for the character and where I needed to take it when I got on screen.”

"You know, on the day, you have all this pressure of booking a comic book role, especially since the character's been around for so long,” he continued. “You feel a sort of pressure on you, but I just did my best, and I think I nailed the role, and all the fans are pretty happy with it. And one thing about the character too is like, I felt like in a way I did have to act, but I didn't. It's all how I am in person. I'm very energetic. I'm very just all over the place. So, half of it was like, 'Hey, that's just me' and half of it was, 'Oh, I got to act,' so. It was definitely awesome."

