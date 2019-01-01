Netflix Releases DC’s ‘Titans’ Trailer, Reveals Premiere Date

The first season of Titans has finally wrapped on DC Universe, which means good news for international fans. Now that Season One is on the books in the United States, Netflix will begin releasing the series in the other markets around the globe, allowing everyone to get in on the action.

Since DC Universe is only available stateside, DC and Warner Bros. TV reached a deal with Netflix to stream Titans in other countries. On January 11th, the first season will finally be made available, and Netflix has released a trailer to help hype up the debut.

The trailer shows highlights from the entire first season of Titans that audiences here in the U.S. have watched over the course of the last three months. The season ended in shock last week as a post-credits scene after the final episode teased the arrival of Superboy and Krypto in Season Two.

Titans showrunner Greg Walker was asked about the introduction of Superboy, and how he would factor in to the show’s second season.

“It’s still brewing,” Walker replied. “What I can say is that we still want to take the same dimensionalized and psychologically grounded approach that we do with the other characters and apply that same pressure to Conner Kent and see what shakes out when you put a character like that through that test. You know, questions of identity, questions of powers, questions of your place in the universe. These are all questions that are interesting for any kind of Superman character, and are really interesting for Conner.”

Walker also said that this ending has been in the works for quite some time, possibly as early as the conception of the series.

“It wasn’t totally planned from day one — or maybe it was in [Geoff Johns and Akiva Goldsman’s] heads, but they didn’t tell me,” he said. “It definitely wasn’t something that we thought of until the very end. I think we knew that would be a direction that would be exciting for the fans and a tease that would be interesting for us as well, and that was the best spot to put it in.”

