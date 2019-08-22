Titans Season 2 Images Reveal the Team Might Be Under Trigon’s Control

Titans season 2 is almost here, and now we’ve got a new look at the anticipated episode. The new episode will be titled Trigon, and picks up right after the events of the season 1 finale. That episode revealed that Dick Grayson’s attempt to rescue Ravendidn’t go as planned, and he seemed to have fallen under the control of Trigon due to those darkened and possessed eyes. The new photos from the season premiere show a similar look on several of the Titans, including Starfire, Donna Troy, Dove, Hawk, and Jason Todd, which you can see on the next slides.

Thing is, one of the other photos shows that Grayson seems to have broken free of Trigon’s control, at least for the time being, and he stands next to a beaten and bruised Beast Boy from being captured in season 1.

The other photos focus in on Raven and her gem derived from the comics, though we aren’t sure how she gets it in the show and if it will be used to contain Trigon like in the comics. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth/Raven), Anna Diop (Koriand’r/Starfire), Ryan Potter (Gar Logan/Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy), Curran Walters (Jason Todd/Robin), Joshua Orpin (Conner Kent/Superboy), Iain Glen (Bruce Wayne), Chelsea Zhang (Ravager), Esai Morales (Deathstroke), Chella Man and (Jericho).

You can find the official description below.

“From executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti, TITANS follows a group of young soon-to-be Super Heroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In this action-packed series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become leader of a fearless band of new heroes, including Starfire, Beast Boy, Raven and others.”

Raven’s New Look

In the first photo, we see Raven’s new look for season 2, which includes her trademark forehead gem and a tweaked hairstyle, and she looks a bit on edge in the photo.

Battered and Bruised

Team Trigon

This photo seems to indicate that Trigon has been able to influence some of the other Titans, including Donna Troy, Jason Todd, Starfire, Dove, and Hawk, and we’re unclear if he’s also taken control of Raven.

Team Trigon 2

Walking Away

This photo shows Raven walking through a field, but we’re not sure where this takes place within the episode.