Good Girls Revolt Star Genevieve Angelson Cast in DC Universe’s Titans Season 2

As production on the second season of DC Universe‘s Titans continues, more new faces continue to be added to the ever-expanding cast. This time, it’s Good Girls Revolt star Genevieve Angelson joining the popular superhero series, and her new character will likely be tied closely to the highly-anticipated introduction of Superboy.

According to Deadline, Angelson was cast as a character named Dr. Eve Watson, who is described as “a research doctor with conflicted feelings about her recent work at Cadmus Laboratories, the genetic engineering hub known in DC Comics mythology as the birthplace of the clone called Superboy.” If you watched the first season of Titans, you know just how Eve Watson will fit into the story.

The first season of the series concluded with a post-credits scene that showed Superboy, along with his dog Krypto, breaking out of Cadmus, preparing to be introduced to the Titans in Season 2. Eve Watson has a lot of feelings about her work with Cadmus, so there’s a good chance she’ll somehow aid Superboy and/or the Titans throughout her time on the show.

Eve Watson is just one of the many new characters joining Titans this season. Also making their debut on the show will be Superboy (Joshua Orpin), Deathstroke (Esai Morales), Jericho (Chella Man), Ravager (Chelsea Zhang), Mercy Graves (Natalie Gumede), and Aqualad (Drew Van Acker). Game of Thrones alum Iain Glen will be joining the cast as Bruce Wayne. Season 1 supporting characters Jason Todd (Curran Walters), Donna Troy (Connor Leslie), Hawk (Alan Ritchson), and Dove (Minka Kelly) will also return.

The first season was initially supposed to run for a total of 12 episodes, but the production team decided to end things with the eleventh episode, preserving a cliffhanger surrounding Dick Grayson and Trigon.

“We’re cannibalizing some of the stuff from Episode 12 [for the premiere],” said showrunner Greg Walker. “We thought it was such a good cliffhanger at the end of 11, and we wanted to go for an even bigger, better Season 2 opener. We had a big idea, and our friends at DC bought it.

“It’s really fun to be able to you know where we’re going to go with it. We’re going to also use [the Season 2 premiere] to launch a new villain, and because Trigon’s role in canon is so huge, we felt like we really needed to give him a really big episode, the kind you can launch a season with.”

Titans returns to DC Universe for its second season on Friday, September 6th.