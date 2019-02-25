‘Titans’ Season 2 Reportedly Delayed

The second season of DC Universe‘s flagship series has suffered a setback, as production on Titans has been delayed a couple weeks.

A new report from The GWW indicates that Titans Season 2 has been pushed back from its original start date of March 20th. Production is now expected to begin on April 2nd, according to the report.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The news item goes on to state that release dates for other DC Universe titles could be pushed back a few weeks, as Stargirl might also be delayed. Luckily they have the mid-season premiere of Young Justice: Outsiders to fill a possible void.

Fans are eager to see more of Titans. The stars involved have been teasing their return to work, as Donna Troy actress Conor Leslie recently teased her workout to get into Wonder Girl fighting shape.

The series ended on a major cliffhanger, with former the Robin Dick Grayson falling under the thrall of Trigon after undergoing a vision where he murdered Batman in Episode 11. Showrunner Greg Walker spoke with MTV News about the change in plans for the finale, and how they had to shuffle back the original episode.

“We’re cannibalizing some of the stuff from Episode 12 [for the Season 2 premiere],” Walker clarified. “We thought it was such a good cliffhanger at the end of 11, and we wanted to go for an even bigger, better Season 2 opener. We had a big idea, and our friends at DC bought it.

“It’s really fun to be able to you know where we’re going to go with it,” he added. “We’re going to also use [the Season 2 premiere] to launch a new villain, and because Trigon’s role in canon is so huge, we felt like we really needed to give him a really big episode, the kind you can launch a season with.”

There was also the post-credits tease that included the debut of Superboy, who will likely play a major role in the new season. When asked about the scene, Walker addressed future plans for the character.

“It’s still brewing,” Walker told Entertainment Weekly. “What I can say is that we still want to take the same dimensionalized and psychologically grounded approach that we do with the other characters and apply that same pressure to Conner Kent and see what shakes out when you put a character like that through that test. You know, questions of identity, questions of powers, questions of your place in the universe. These are all questions that are interesting for any kind of Superman character, and are really interesting for Conner.”

There’s no word on when Titans Season 2 will air on DC Universe.