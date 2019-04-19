‘Titans’ Season 2 Set Video Reveals First Look At Iain Glen As Bruce Wayne

DC Universe’s Titans will be getting a big dose of Bruce Wayne in season 2, and Iain Glen will be the one bringing the Dark Knight to life. We’re still not sure how Wayne will fit into the overall plot of Titans season 2, as there’s plenty going on already, but a new set video has given us our first look at Glen’s Bruce Wayne as he walks through Wayne Manor alongside Dick Grayson actor Brenton Thwaites. The two seem to be on talking terms at least here as they make their way to the study to discuss something, but we still aren’t sure if this takes place in the past or the present.

Either way, you can check out the new footage in the video below, though we hope we get to see an official debut of Glen in the Bruce Wayne role soon. As fans who finished season 1 of Titans know Batman was heavily involved in the season finale to Titans, painting a dark and grim picture of Batman, Wayne, and Gotham after Bats finally kills off the various villains of the city.

We eventually learn that this is all in Grayson’s head thanks to Trigon, but it worked, as Trigon is able to take possession of Grayson, opting to take him instead of Rachel as was originally intended. Batman didn’t go on a killing spree it turns out, though there is still plenty of baggage between Grayson and Wayne, and it appears we’ll get some answers about why and how things broke down in season 2.

In addition to Wayne, season 2 will also feature Donna Troy in a bigger role as well as the new additions of Deathstroke, Ravager, Jericho, Conner Kent, and Krypto, so things look to be even more chaotic this time around.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth/Raven), Anna Diop (Koriand’r/Starfire), Ryan Potter (Gar Logan/Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy), Curran Walters (Jason Todd/Robin), Joshua Orpin (Conner Kent/Superboy), Iain Glen (Bruce Wayne), Chelsea Zhang (Ravager), Esai Morales (Deathstroke), Chella Man and (Jericho).

Titans season 2 hits later this year.

