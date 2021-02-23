Titans Wonder Girl Actress Conor Leslie Has a Perfect Gollum Impression

✖

Production on the third season of HBO Max's Titans is underway and while being a superhero is hard work, even superheroes have secret talents -- or at least the actors who play them do. Now, a little behind-the-scenes video from the set of Season 3 of Titans reveals Donna Troy/Wonder Girl actress Conor Leslie's hidden skill. It turns out that Leslie does an impressive impersonation of Gollum from The Lord of the Rings. In the video, which was taken by her Titans co-star, Hank Hall/Hawk actor Alan Ritchson, Leslie pulls off an eerily accurate Gollum. You just have to check it out below to see for yourself.

The third season of Titans does not yet have a release date, but fans of the series already have a lot to look forward to. The series is adding Savannah Welch as Gotham City Police Chief and former Batgirl Barbara Gordon. Curran Walters' current Robin Jason Todd is set to head down his own dark path to become the vigilante the Red Hood, and Jay Lycurgo will also be joining the cast as Tim Drake, who will likely take on the role of Robin over the course of Season 3.

As for what to expect in Season 3 of Titans, series showrunner Gary Walker previously teased that the season will be more optimistic than the first two runs, though it will maintain its hard edge that fans have come to expect and love from the series which first debuted on DC Universe.

“This is how this season is going to be different, I think in a lot of ways. It ultimately ends with them figuring out a way as a team. It ends optimistically,” Walker explained. “I that the world that we live in right now. Especially the way the Titans can be, we kind of beat ourselves up for our past sins. It’s nice to be liberated. We have a character named Dove who is going to point in the direction we’re going to go. It takes them a long time to follow her advice. Ultimately finding a way to get off the hamster wheel. To stop doing things the way we’ve always done them and find a new way. That, they have to figure out how to do collectively.”

