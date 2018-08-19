‘Titans’: Geoff Johns Teases Superboy & Lex Luthor Joining the Series

DC Universe is prepping its first live-action series to hit streaming platforms this fall with an edgy take on the Teen Titans, and the new show is set to adapt one of the great runs from the comic book.

DC Comics writer and producer Geoff Johns, who has more recently had a hand in developing movies and TV shows based on the publisher’s library of superheroes, revealed plans to tackle two fan-favorite characters in the future of the new series Titans . Fans of his comic run with Mike McKone will not be disappointed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I pitched [Dan DiDio] the Superboy/Lex Luthor thing — which we’ll get to [on Titans] eventually,” Johns said during his Spotlight panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Johns’ storyline for the Boy of Steel and Superman’s greatest foe was one of his most popular contributions for the Teen Titans comic, and made his run one of the most popular since the heralded issues by Marv Wolfman and George Perez from the ’80s. In fact, that storyline has since been adapted in other media.

It’s probably more commonly referred to in its version from Young Justice, the animated series that is also returning early next year on the DC Universe streaming platform.

That series took heavy cues from the comics, as both the series and the source material revealed that Superboy, known as Conner Kent (AKA Kon-El), is actually a clone of the combined DNA of Superman and a mysterious human. The human is later revealed to be Lex Luthor.

Upon the Author reveal, Superboy flirts with his villainous nature before eventually rejecting that legacy, instead choosing to embrace his heroism.

Superboy was previously teased to appear on Titans, and now it sounds like his storyline could be a huge part of a potential second season. We previously heard of a character appearing at the end of Season One who sounds a lot Superboy, courtesy of That Hashtag Show.

Being referred to as “David”, he is a 20s-something Caucasian male with dark hair who would guest star in the 13th episode, which is the season 1 finale. “David” is described as a powerful individual who is merciless, so much so that he has recently unleashed chaos to the people who have been keeping “David” as a prisoner in a mysterious lab. When we find “David”, he will have recently have escaped this lab. Whoever we see in the role would have a series regular option for consecutive seasons of Titans.

We’ll find out what Titans has in store for us when the series premieres on DC Universe later this fall.