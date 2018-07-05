‘Titans’ Heroes Hawk & Dove Will Have Major Changes From the Comics

Bringing superheroes to life for a live-action adaptation often forces a series to make some changes to a character’s powers or backstory, as is the case with the upcoming Titans TV series. Star of the DC Universe showMinka Kelly confirmed that Hawk and Dove won’t have superpowers in the series.

“I have a background in ballet, in gymnastics, and jiu-jitsu, so I’m pretty talented. So I can fight, and I have a super suit, and I have wings. I have 30-pound wings that I wear that — I can’t fly because they try — it’s realistic as possible,” Kelly shared with iHeartRadio. “I can’t fly, because that would be not realistic, you know? I’m a real person. I have wings, but they’re my shield, they’re my weapon, so I take people under my wing and I protect them, and I slice people with them when I fight. The fighting — we all have our own individual specific style of fighting, and mine, in particular, is like a dancer.”

In the comics, Dove had the ability to transform herself into a dove and fly away, which will likely be too otherworldly for the seemingly grounded TV series. The character will still like have advanced strength, stamina, and durability, but we doubt it will delve into the realm of the unreal.

Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.

Titans also stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Raven), Anna Diop (Starfire/Koriand’r), Lindsey Gort (Amy Rohrbach), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), April Bowlby (Elasti-Girl), Jake Michaels (Cliff Steele), Seamus Dever, Bruno Bichir, and Dwain Murphy (Negative Man).

The actress also teased when fans could expect the series to debut, hinting that it is slated to be one of the flagship titles of the DC Comics streaming service when it launches this fall.

