Did Tom Welling Just Confirm His Return as Superman in Crisis on Infinite Earths?

The DC Comics TV series on The CW are preparing for the biggest crossover in television history as Crisis on Infinite Earths is about to take place across all of the flagship shows. The five part event will bring Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman together, while Black Lightning will join alongside many other returning heroes.

But fans have wondered about another former WB superhero series joining the fray in Tom Welling, who previously played Clark Kent in his journey toward becoming Superman in the popular series Smallville. Well, the actor might have just teased his involvement in The CW’s crossover in his latest post on social media.

While this might seem like an innocuous post, one commenter posted “I hope you’re in Crisis on Infinite Earth’s” and Welling responded “duh!!!”

Of course, this riled everyone up on his page, with many people taking it to mean “of course I’m in the crossover DUH three exclamation points.” But, of course, it could mean nothing at all.

But Welling has been rumored to reprise the role, and the actor recently appeared in the DC Comics/Vertigo series Lucifer. He reportedly confirmed that he was appearing in Arrow for the final season, which will culminate alongside Crisis on Infinite Earths. This lends credence to the idea that Welling could reprise his role and finally wear the Superman costume that fans were deprived of in all ten seasons of Smallville.

Welling wouldn’t be the only character to play Clark Kent, as it’s already been confirmed Tyler Hoechlin will return in his role from Supergirl. And what’s even more surprising is that Brandon Routh, who already plays the Atom on Legends of Tomorrow, will also play the Man of Steel again for the first time since his big screen turn in Superman Returns.

Having three different Superman on screen at the same time will certainly be an epic occasion of for almost every DC Comics fan, and it certainly teases just how insane this crossover is going to be. The only downside is that we have to wait until the fall before all of these shows return to The CW, and even then, the event won’t start until the end of the year.

Crisis on Infinite Earths begins on The CW this December.