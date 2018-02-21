TV Ratings: Winners and Losers on Monday NIght

The Winter Olympics are proving more powerful than even the most legendary of TV heroes.

After returning from its extended midseason break, and shifting to Supergirl‘s time slot on Monday nights, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has struggled to find its footing in the ratings. For the second consecutive week, the show’s numbers have slipped against NBC’s Olympic coverage.

Last night, Legends of Tomorrow had a total of 1.43 million viewers, earning just a 0.4 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic. That demo score was down a tenth from last week’s premiere, matching the season low for the series.

The biggest competition for Legends over the last two weeks has come in the form of the Winter Olympics. Monday night’s coverage earned NBC 15.7 million viewers and a 3.6 demo rating, tying Sunday’s numbers.

Also creating issues for The CW was ABC’s new episode of The Bachelor (6.2 mil/1.7), which was up in both the rating and overall viewership, and CBS’ Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (5.1 mil/1.2), tying it’s Sunday performance.

Fortunately, Legends of Tomorrow should be over the worst of its issues on Monday night. The Olympics and Big Brother will be ending, opening up the beginning of the week for the scripted series’ that are taking place.

Legends will continue to air on Monday nights for the rest of its third season, with the finale taking place on April 9. The following week, on April 16, Supergirl will return to air the remainder of its episodes. The Flash and Arrow, having been on a slight Olympic break, will return to action next week.