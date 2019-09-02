Superman Actor Tyler Hoechlin “Couldn’t Be More Excited” for Crisis on Infinite Earths

This fall, fans of The CW‘s Arrowverse will get what might be the one big thing they’ve been waiting for since nearly the beginning of the network’s universe of connected DC Comics superhero shows — the multiverse-changing “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. Teased since the series premiere of The Flash, it was confirmed last at the end of last year’s “Elseworlds” crossover that “Crisis” was, indeed coming, but it’s not just fans who are excited for the massive event. Supergirl’s Tyler Hoechlin is as well.

Hoechlin, who has appeared on Supergirl as well as in the “Elseworlds” crossover as Superman/Clark Kent, told fans at Fan Expo Canada that he couldn’t be more excited for the event in which he will reprise the role of the Kryptonian hero. Hoechlin shared his excitement when asked who his favorite actor to meet during the crossovers happened to be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“They’re all terrible,” Hoechlin joked. “Oh man, I met almost pretty much all of them before. I just remember there was one night we were shooting outside, we were kind of in this courtyard of this public space, and it was Melissa [Benoist], Grant [Gustin], Stephen [Amell] and I sitting in costume. and Grant was wearing Oliver Queen’s suit, and Stephen was wearing the Flash’s suit. And it was just weird, because even though they were opposites to me, I was still like ‘That’s still the Flash, and Arrow, and Supergirl and I’m wearing this, and we’re doing this for real.’ So it was a weird moment. We always have so much fun up there. Honestly, everybody is such a blast to work with, so I couldn’t be more excited to be going back to Vancouver to do some more.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will see the casts of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman come together in a five-episode event inspired by the DC Comics event maxiseries of the same name. In comics, Crisis on Infinite Earths rewrote DC Comics continuity, bringing together the various worlds of the Multiverse into one continuity. The crossover event on The CW will bring big changes to the Arrowverse, with Arrow coming to an end this fall.

In addition to Hoechlin returning as Superman, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow star Brandon Routh will also be suiting up as Superman in the event. Routh will be portraying the Kingdom Come version of the hero for the crossover, a move that allows Routh to play Superman again after his role as the iconic hero in Superman Returns.

LaMonica Garrett will reprise his role as the Monitor in “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, a major figure from the comic book event. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Garrett teased a television event that equal the source material’s epic scale.

“You think of the scale of it, and what this character means, and him being introduced into the DC TV world, the first person when you think when you think Monitor is you think Anti-Monitor,” Garrett said. “So, the scale — where’s this going? And then when you think Anti-Monitor, the next thing you think of is “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. So if you keep doing that to yourself, it makes it too much on your shoulders when you are going into it. You have to think about it later. To me, I’m a former athlete. When you think about the big games, the bowl games, you think about the Super Bowl, you think about the World Series, and you ask those players, ‘what does this mean? This is a huge game, this is the biggest game ever.’ And they downplay it. They don’t want to think of it. After the game, they’ll tell you how much pressure they were under, and how much stress. They couldn’t sleep at night. So leading up to it, it’s like they’re trying not to think about that, because if you make that moment bigger than what it is, it’s gonna get the best of you.”

Are you excited for Hoechlin’s return as Superman in “Crisis on Infinite Earths”? Let us know in the comments!