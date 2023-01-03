Warner Bros. Picked the Perfect Time to Release The Black Adam / Man of Steel Digital Bundle

As you might have heard, there has been a bit of disquiet in the DCU as of late with The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and The Suicide Squad, Aquaman, and Shazam! producer Peter Safran taking over as co-CEO's of DC Studios. One of the biggest issues centers around Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson getting Henry Cavill back in his role as Superman for the credits scene of Black Adam, which was followed by Cavill posting a formal announcement of his return on social media. After Gunn and Safran took over, whatever plans existed for Cavill's return as Superman quickly crumbled, and the future of Black Adam remains in doubt. The news broke on December 14th so, naturally, Warner Bros. thought December 16th was the perfect time to release a Black Adam / Man of Steel 2-film collection on digital.

You can order the Black Adam / Man of Steel 2-Film Collection here at Vudu and here at the Microsoft Store in standard, HD, and UHD editions. It certainly feels like Warner Bros. is rubbing it in here, but hey – the Ultra HD version is on sale at the time of writing for as little as $27.99, so maybe they aren't completely oblivious. Granted, this release was likely planned ages ago to capitalize on the cameo, but the timing could have been better.

Will there be a Superman reboot?

The topic of Superman's live-action future has been unique in recent months, after Cavill reprised his role as the character in the post-credits scene of Black Adam earlier this fall. Shortly after Black Adam hit theaters, Cavill took to social media to indicate that the tease was only just an inkling of what's to come, and later reports indicated that Warner Bros. film executives Pamela Abdy and Michael De Luca had heard a sequel pitch from Man of Steel producer Charles Roven and Peaky Blinders' creator Steve Knight, but ultimately passed on it, and decided to wait for Gunn and Safran to figure out their plans before hearing other pitches.

"I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone," Cavill posted on social media shortly after Gunn's tweets. "I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes. For those who have been by my side through the years....we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards."

[h/t The Direct]