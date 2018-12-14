Watch the ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ Teaser Here

At the end of this year’s big Arrowverse crossover, “Elseworlds,” The CW released a stinger-teaser revealing that next year’s crossover event will be Crisis on Infinite Earths.

You can see the stinger, which serves as the first teaser for the event above, which includes the first official look at the logo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Crisis on Infinite Earths was DC’s first major line-wide crossover event, and served to “reboot” the publisher’s continuity officially for the first time.

The 12-issue maxiseries saw the heroes of the DC Universe gathered together by The Monitor (who appeared in “Elseworlds,” played by LaMonica Garrett) and pitted against the Anti-Monitor, a destructive force whose domain was the anti-matter universe.

The story involved every superhero in DC’s multiverse, including a number of characters who had been brought into DC’s fold by purchasing other publishers, but who had not officially become part of the DC Universe until then. By the end of the tale, DC’s multiverse had become a single universe with a streamlined (if cluttered) world history, bringing the variant heroes of multiple Earths under the same shared continuity umbrella.

Dated for Fall 2019, it is likely that “Crisis” will still air in November or early December, as the crossovers have done so far, but it seems far more likely now that DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will join the cast of Supergirl, Arrow, and The Flash in the mega-event.

Next fall is much sooner than the originally-teased date of 2024, which has been suggested for years. Going all the way back to the pilot for The Flash, the series teased Barry Allen’s apparent death in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

A newspaper that has appeared again and again on The Flash has teased Barry’s disappearance, a storyline that was picked up in earnest when his daughter traveled back to the present day from the future to “meet” him since he has been gone her whole life.

Asked whether he knew how and when he intended to pay off the various teases, The Flash showrunner Todd Helbing smiled and told ComicBook.com, “Yeah. But that’s all I can say.”

He elaborated a tiny bit, saying, “Greg [Berlanti] really has a sort of master plan of things, and I’m really excited about how it’s going to pay off.”

For his part, series star Grant Gustin suggested — as he has for years now — that the plan is still to play out the crossover in 2024, so that the timeline of the episodes lines up with the events of the story. The future newspaper seen in the pilot was dated for April of 2024.

“It is really fulfilling” to see some of the Crisis stuff play out, Gustin told us. “I hope we can stick around long enough to see what’s going on with that newspaper article. We’d have to make it four more seasons, five more seasons. It’s cool, though. It feels like it’s earned. Me and Stephen had that conversation a lot during the crossover, actually. There’s a lot of even just comedic moments that we have that are funny because they’re earned — because of the history of the characters and the journey they’ve been on. It is one of the best parts of doing these as a series versus a film — people have been with us. I’ve met kids who have gone through all of high school watching this show. To have that kind of stamp on people’s lives is pretty special.”

That ten-year timeline mirrors what Gustin told us at San Diego Comic Con in 2017, when he said, “We don’t really talk about on a yearly basis but it was mentioned early on and that’s a goal. Obviously we’d have to go I think ten years to reach that. So there’s a possibility for sure. It’ll be fun to get there.”

In the original Crisis comics, Barry Allen dies while sabotaging the Anti-Monitor’s antimatter cannon, accelerating in time to the point that he quickly ages and crumbles to dust while experiencing his past. After his heroic sacrifice, Wally West took on the character’s mantle for more than 20 years.

The Anti-Monitor’s less-evil opposite number, the Monitor, appeared in “Elseworlds,” the upcoming crossover story that will bring Gustin’s Barry Allen together with Stephen Amell’s Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and Melissa Benoist’s Kara Zor-El/Supergirl. In that story, he was an antagonist, claiming that he was preparing the universe for a coming crisis.