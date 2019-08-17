HBO 2019 Preview Reveals New Look at Watchmen

HBO has released a new video previewing upcoming content for the remainder of 2019 and into 2020. The promotional video includes a new look at Watchmen.

The synopsis for the series reads, “Set in an alternate history where ‘superheroes’ are treated as outlaws, drama series Watchmen, debuting this fall from executive producer Damon Lindelof (HBO’s The Leftovers) embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own.”

Watchmen‘s cast includes Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing and James Wolk.

Watchmen is produced for HBO by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros. Television; executive producer/writer Damon Lindelof; executive producer/director, Nicole Kassell; executive producer, Tom Spezialy; executive producer/director, Stephen Williams; executive producer, Joseph Iberti. Based on the graphic novel co-created and illustrated by Dave Gibbons and published by DC.

Johnson has spoken about working with King on the new series. “There are certain actors you get each other from jump street. Others you have to work a little harder to make a connection and eventually you do. But Regina was like putting on a pair of well worn, comfortable Levi’s. She’s a wonderful actress. Talk about someone who can hit it back. She can put any kind of spin on it you want. [tennis reference] That was a lot of fun. We just had a blast working together. I’m hoping that I get the opportunity to do other things with her cause she is a gifted, gifted actress.”

The video also includes a new look at His Dark Materials. Per HBO, “The series follows Lyra (Dafne Keen), a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust.”

Based on Phillip Pullman’s trilogy of novels, the series also stars, Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, James McAvoy, Clarke Peters, James Cosmo, Anne-Marie Duff, Will Keen, and Ariyon Bakare.

Executive producing the series are Dan McCulloch, Jane Tranter, Joel Collins and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper, Otto Bathhurst; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving and Piers Wenger for BBC One.

The video also features looks at the new season of Westworld, comedy The Righteous Gemstones, and drama Succession, as well as other new and returning series. You can watch the video above.

Which HBO shows are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments. Watchmen is set to debut on HBO this fall.