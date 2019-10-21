Watchmen Fans Are Totally Confused About the Raining Squid

At long last, HBO’s Watchmen series has arrived with an action-packed pilot episode chock full of surprises for fans of the classic comic series. That includes a moment where things shut down as baby squid start raining from the sky. If you’re like the majority of people live-tweeting about the show, you’re as confused at what just happened. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the crazy squid storm…
If you want an explanation of the moment, ComicBook.com’s JK Schmidt explains the sequence here. What have you thought of Watchmen so far? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
Videos by ComicBook.com
Say What?!
Raining SQUIDS??? #WatchmenHBO— #1 Candy Baby™️ (@_Rozayyy) October 21, 2019
I’m Here for It
Don Johnson and Regina King fighting white supremacy while squid rains down from the sky is not how I thought I’d be spending my Sundays, but I’m here for it tbh #WatchmenHBO— Kendall Roy’s “L to the OG” jersey (@blewis1103) October 21, 2019
Twerk
Every time the squids show up #WatchmenHBO pic.twitter.com/BeeYUBta78— Walt (@UberKryptonian) October 21, 2019
Just Enjoy This Ride
I’m so confused and yet so riveted…when the squid rain came down I just said to myself “just enjoy this ride” #WatchmenHBO— Candace Cordelia (@CandaceCordelia) October 21, 2019
Great Calamari
So are those baby squids edible because that would be a lot of great calamari #WatchmenHBO— Khemani Gibson (@JamaicanScholar) October 21, 2019
Who Wants to Explain?
oh..they’re squids? what….is the reason? can someone explain?— old man art 👴🏾 (@sir_dapper) October 21, 2019
i am confusion. #WatchmenHBO pic.twitter.com/gqymUpJdRo
So Apparently…
There is apparently a squid problem in this universe.#WatchmenHBO— Matt Hiebert (@Thogstacker) October 21, 2019